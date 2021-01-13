Previous
Next
Up Close by bkbinthecity
Photo 3413

Up Close

I thought l would share one more picture of The Bowker Building highlighting some of it architectural detail on the the front entrance
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
935% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous symmetry and perspective.
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise