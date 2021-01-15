Previous
Hidden Mural by bkbinthecity
Photo 3415

Hidden Mural

Located across the street from the Bowker Building are a set of old CP Railroad tracks that run underneath an overpass.
On either side are a couple of murals which l will post over the next couple of days
bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Pat Knowles ace
That mural transforms the tunnel....it’s lovely & fitting.
January 16th, 2021  
