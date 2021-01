Pillar Of Strength

Today I went to the Legislative Grounds for a walk. Very few people around as it has turned a bit cold today.

This is the Pillar of Strength. It is a monument to all the police officers who have been killed in the line of duty.

Since 1876 there have been 100 officers killed in the line of duty here in Alberta.

The latest was an officer from Calgary who was killed on December 31, 2020 after making a traffic stop. He died after being struck by the car as the driver tried to escape.