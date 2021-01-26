Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3431
Just A Glimpse
One more shot from the Legislative Grounds. Here is a glimpse of the Legislative Building in the distance
26th January 2021
26th Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3431
photos
369
followers
465
following
940% complete
View this month »
3424
3425
3426
3427
3428
3429
3430
3431
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
23rd January 2021 1:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
government
,
architecture
,
building
Elizabeth
ace
Well captured! Not a soul in sight.
January 27th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close