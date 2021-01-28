Sign up
Photo 3433
Manchester Square
Here is Edmonton's newest retail outlet. The developer is just putting the finishing touches on it. Hopefully it won't be to soon before we see new businesses opening up here
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
architecture
building
Andy Wood
ace
Nice shot Brian
January 29th, 2021
Ian JB
ace
Nice image, very European design,
January 29th, 2021
Lesley
ace
Very nice. It reminds me of some European cities, eg Rostock.
January 29th, 2021
Valerie Chesney
ace
Delightful buildings great capture.
January 29th, 2021
