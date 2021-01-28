Previous
Manchester Square by bkbinthecity
Manchester Square

Here is Edmonton's newest retail outlet. The developer is just putting the finishing touches on it. Hopefully it won't be to soon before we see new businesses opening up here
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Andy Wood ace
Nice shot Brian
January 29th, 2021  
Ian JB ace
Nice image, very European design,
January 29th, 2021  
Lesley ace
Very nice. It reminds me of some European cities, eg Rostock.
January 29th, 2021  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delightful buildings great capture.
January 29th, 2021  
