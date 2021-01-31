Sign up
Photo 3436
Night Lights The Maclaren
One of Edmonton's newest condos is a mixture of new and old. The facade is from the old Buena Vista Building
I have always enjoyed the lights that they use to light up the building
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3436
photos
369
followers
465
following
941% complete
View this month »
3429
3430
3431
3432
3433
3434
3435
3436
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
SM-A505W
Taken
31st January 2021 6:20pm
Tags
night
,
architecture
,
building
,
condo
