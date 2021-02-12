Previous
Gate Of Happy Arrival by bkbinthecity
Gate Of Happy Arrival

Today is Chinese New Year. So I decided to drive down to Chinatown to take some pictures. This is the entrance to Chinatown. The gate was built in 1987
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
PhylM-S ace
Lovely shot. Happy lunar new year!
February 13th, 2021  
