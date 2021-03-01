Previous
Restoration Project by bkbinthecity
Photo 3465

Restoration Project

One of the oldest buildings in Edmonton is undergoing a restoration project. The Land Titles Building was built in 1893. Now it is being restored to look what it once did.
Once the work is done it will be home to an Industrial Health Laboratory
1st March 2021 1st Mar 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Dixie Goode ace
That is really interesting. I’m glad they care enough to restore it.
March 2nd, 2021  
