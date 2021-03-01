Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3465
Restoration Project
One of the oldest buildings in Edmonton is undergoing a restoration project. The Land Titles Building was built in 1893. Now it is being restored to look what it once did.
Once the work is done it will be home to an Industrial Health Laboratory
1st March 2021
1st Mar 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3465
photos
370
followers
467
following
949% complete
View this month »
3458
3459
3460
3461
3462
3463
3464
3465
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
history
,
building
,
edmonton
Dixie Goode
ace
That is really interesting. I’m glad they care enough to restore it.
March 2nd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close