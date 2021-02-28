Sign up
Photo 3464
The Mosaics
I decided to give everyone a closer look at the mosaics that sit out front of the Royal Alberta Museum. I never realized how large they really are
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the tenth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
museum
art
mosaics
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ncie shot of the art displays.
March 1st, 2021
