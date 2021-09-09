Previous
A Precious Keepsake by bkbinthecity
Photo 3657

A Precious Keepsake

When we were at my sister's we saw this pillow.
The picture is my Mom and her two sisters when they were quite young.
The pillow belonged to her one sister and when my uncle passed away his children decided to pass it on to my Mom
Diana ace
What a wonderful keepsake such a beautiful pillow.
September 10th, 2021  
