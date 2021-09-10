Previous
Bright and Beautiful by bkbinthecity
Bright and Beautiful

Awhile back I posted a picture of some VW Beetles. So I had to post a picture of this VW Van.
I have always wanted one of these. For now I will just keep the dream alive
10th September 2021 10th Sep 21

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
LManning (Laura) ace
That is a classic, and it looks pristine!
September 11th, 2021  
Lee-Ann
NIce looking beetle
September 11th, 2021  
Harbie ace
Love it!!
September 11th, 2021  
Kathy ace
Great van. Reminds me of one on a Phlearn Photoshop class that teaches how to change colors in a photo.
September 11th, 2021  
Yoland ace
Lovely yellow! I always wanted one too.
September 11th, 2021  
