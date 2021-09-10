Sign up
Photo 3658
Bright and Beautiful
Awhile back I posted a picture of some VW Beetles. So I had to post a picture of this VW Van.
I have always wanted one of these. For now I will just keep the dream alive
10th September 2021
10th Sep 21
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the eleventh year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
3658
photos
367
followers
446
following
3651
3652
3653
3654
3655
3656
3657
3658
Tags
yellow
,
van
,
vehicle
,
volkswagen
LManning (Laura)
ace
That is a classic, and it looks pristine!
September 11th, 2021
Lee-Ann
NIce looking beetle
September 11th, 2021
Harbie
ace
Love it!!
September 11th, 2021
Kathy
ace
Great van. Reminds me of one on a Phlearn Photoshop class that teaches how to change colors in a photo.
September 11th, 2021
Yoland
ace
Lovely yellow! I always wanted one too.
September 11th, 2021
