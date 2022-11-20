Previous
Next
On The Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4098

On The Avenue

This morning I went for a short walk along Whyte Avenue on Edmonton's Southside. I will share a few pictures over the next couple of days
20th November 2022 20th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
Pretty street- and a good place to walk!
November 21st, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely street. I like the window reflections.
November 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise