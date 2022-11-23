Sign up
Photo 4101
Mural On The Avenue
This mural is located on the side of the building in yesterday's post
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
mural
,
artwork
Harbie
ace
Great mural!
November 24th, 2022
Babs
ace
Really interesting street art, so much to look at.
November 24th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What a nice piece!
November 24th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beauty!
November 24th, 2022
