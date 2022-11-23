Previous
Mural On The Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4101

Mural On The Avenue

This mural is located on the side of the building in yesterday's post
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1123% complete

Harbie ace
Great mural!
November 24th, 2022  
Babs ace
Really interesting street art, so much to look at.
November 24th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What a nice piece!
November 24th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beauty!
November 24th, 2022  
