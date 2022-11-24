Previous
On The Other Avenue by bkbinthecity
Photo 4102

On The Other Avenue

One of Edmonton's other main avenues is located in downtown Edmonton. It is Jasper Avene.
This the MacLean Block. It was built in 1909 at a cost of $35,000 for Dr. J. D. MacLean. When it opened it had retail space on the main floor, offices on the second floor and apartment suites on the third floor.
By the 1970's it had fallen into a state of disrepair and was facing closure until a developer took it upon himself to restore the building. For several years now it has been home to Audrey's Books on the ground floor and second floor with offices on the top floor
24th November 2022

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...


Gosia ace
Nice building
November 25th, 2022  
Wylie ace
Classic America
November 25th, 2022  
