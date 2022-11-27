Sign up
Photo 4105
Past The Trees And Across The River
That's where those city lights are. Took this picture of the University of Alberta campus at night
27th November 2022
27th Nov 22
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
lights
,
city
,
edmonton
Diana
ace
Such a beautiful sight and framing.
November 28th, 2022
winghong_ho
The view of the city at night is so attractive.
November 28th, 2022
