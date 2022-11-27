Previous
Past The Trees And Across The River by bkbinthecity
Past The Trees And Across The River

That's where those city lights are. Took this picture of the University of Alberta campus at night
27th November 2022 27th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Diana ace
Such a beautiful sight and framing.
November 28th, 2022  
winghong_ho
The view of the city at night is so attractive.
November 28th, 2022  
