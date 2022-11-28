Previous
In The Park by bkbinthecity
Photo 4106

In The Park

This gazebo is located in a park next to the steps in yesterday's picture. I thought it would make a nice picture at night
28th November 2022 28th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1124% complete

View this month »

Wylie ace
A very private function - no one there!
November 29th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A great night shot - beautiful light!
November 29th, 2022  
