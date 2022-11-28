Sign up
Photo 4106
In The Park
This gazebo is located in a park next to the steps in yesterday's picture. I thought it would make a nice picture at night
28th November 2022
28th Nov 22
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Tags
night
,
park
,
gazebo
Wylie
ace
A very private function - no one there!
November 29th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A great night shot - beautiful light!
November 29th, 2022
