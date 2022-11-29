Previous
On The Riverbank by bkbinthecity
On The Riverbank

Today after running an errand l made a stop of at the John Walter Museum. John Walter arrived in the Fort Edmonton Fur Trading post on Christmas Eve of 1870.
He worked as Carpenter and York Boat Builder for five years.
He then set out on his own establishing a lumber company and operating a Ferry across the North Saskatchewan River.
Over a period of time he built three houses for himself and eventually his wife and children.
The three houses are still here and have been turned into a museum.
Over the next few days l will take a closer look at each house.
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
JackieR ace
Well built to last that long made from wood. Looks very cold Brian!!
November 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
Amazing capture and story, looking forward to seeing more.
November 30th, 2022  
