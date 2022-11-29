On The Riverbank

Today after running an errand l made a stop of at the John Walter Museum. John Walter arrived in the Fort Edmonton Fur Trading post on Christmas Eve of 1870.

He worked as Carpenter and York Boat Builder for five years.

He then set out on his own establishing a lumber company and operating a Ferry across the North Saskatchewan River.

Over a period of time he built three houses for himself and eventually his wife and children.

The three houses are still here and have been turned into a museum.

Over the next few days l will take a closer look at each house.

