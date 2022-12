John Walter House 2

Tired of using his first house as both a residence and a business he decided to build a second house. He built this house in 1884 as a personal residence while using his first house for his businesses.

In 1886 he met a young lady who was crossing the river via John's Ferry.

It must have been quite a memorable meeting as they were married six months later.

They lived in this house until 1901and had two children born in this house.

John William in 1887 an Stanley in 1890