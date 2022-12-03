Previous
Inside House 2 by bkbinthecity
Photo 4111

Inside House 2

Well here is a look inside of John Walter's second house. You have a peek at the bed in their bedroom as well as a sewing room
3rd December 2022 3rd Dec 22

Diana ace
Very simple but very functional too, lovely shots.
December 4th, 2022  
