Photo 4111
Inside House 2
Well here is a look inside of John Walter's second house. You have a peek at the bed in their bedroom as well as a sewing room
3rd December 2022
3rd Dec 22
1
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
4111
photos
364
followers
395
following
1126% complete
View this month »
4104
4105
4106
4107
4108
4109
4110
4111
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
house
,
museum
,
interior
Diana
ace
Very simple but very functional too, lovely shots.
December 4th, 2022
