John's House 3

Here is the third and final house that John Walter built. This one was built in 1901.

This one had many features that were evidence of John's success as a business man. It had electricity, running water and boiler heating.

The property was surrounded by a white picket fence and had abeautiful flower garden, berry bushes and a fruit tree.

John passed away in 1920. Annie continued to live here until her death in 1942. Her two sons would often visit bringing their children with them.