Photo 4415
Photo 4415
Something New
Across the street from where l took yesterday's picture was one of many new trees that the city has recently planted
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
2
0
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Views
8
8
Comments
2
2
365
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
2nd October 2023 6:17pm
Tags
tree
,
landscape
Rick
ace
Lovely capture.
October 4th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A nice shot
October 4th, 2023
