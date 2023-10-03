Previous
Something New by bkbinthecity
Something New

Across the street from where l took yesterday's picture was one of many new trees that the city has recently planted
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Rick ace
Lovely capture.
October 4th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A nice shot
October 4th, 2023  
