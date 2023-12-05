Previous
The North Pole The Other Side by bkbinthecity
Photo 4480

The North Pole The Other Side

Here is the rest of Santa's display in West Edmonton Mall
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1227% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise