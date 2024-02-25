Sign up
Previous
Photo 4565
Winter Rears It's Ugly Head
On our way home from church today it had started to snow lightly. Within a couple of hours it had changed to a heavy snow fall which means l will be shoveling the walks tomorrow
25th February 2024
25th Feb 24
bkb in the city
@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A54 5G
Taken
25th February 2024 5:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
