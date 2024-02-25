Previous
Winter Rears It's Ugly Head by bkbinthecity
Photo 4565

Winter Rears It's Ugly Head

On our way home from church today it had started to snow lightly. Within a couple of hours it had changed to a heavy snow fall which means l will be shoveling the walks tomorrow
25th February 2024 25th Feb 24

bkb in the city

@bkbinthecity
Hi my name is Brian and my wife is Melody. I am now into the twelveth year of my project We live in Edmonton, Alberta...
1250% complete

Photo Details

