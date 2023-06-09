« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 659

 by Ross S. on Jun 9th 2023

1) Dead Tree Sunrise by *lynn

2) Foreshore Sunset by Babs

3) Lone swan..... by ~*~ Jo ~*~

4) Acrobatic flying by PhotoCrazy

5) Iris graminea by haskar

6) fisheye sky by April

7) Watching me closely by Diana

8) Arrr ... have you ever been to the pond Billy? Lol by Faye Turner

9) Evening over the hills by Wylie

10) Fishing by the Mill by Peter Dulis

11) Snuggling Sweetness by gloria jones

12) Red Kites by Shepherdman's Wife

13) Swingin by Pam

14) Live-in-a-mist by Susan Wakely

15) Sunset by Phil Sandford

16) Shipwreck Beach by KWind

17) Blowin’ in the Wind (12) by Renee Salamon

18) Tried my hand at food levitation by Nick

19) Quite Sunny Sunday by Call me Joe

20) Bald Eagle Going Fishing by Jane Pittenger



