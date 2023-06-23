« back to blog

Official Top 20 Chart - Week 671

 by Ross S. on Jun 23rd 2023

1) A lonely sailor by haskar

2) Columbine in Bloom by Taffy

3) Flying away with his catch! by PhotoCrazy

4) Toronto Sun Up by Peter Dulis

5) Basking in the Sunshine by Carole Sandford

6) On Golden Pond by Babs

7) Montserrat by KWind

8) Little Bumble Bee by Pam

9) A little misty drive to Whangarei this morning by Dawn

10) From the front by Margaret Brown

11) symmetrical sundown by kali

12) Different POV. by gloria jones

13) grasses by April

14) Lady Bird Lady Bird... by julia

15) Flirting by Jane Pittenger

16) Sundown by Pat

17) My favourite. by Beryl Lloyd

18) winter delights by KoalaGardens🐨

19) Big Momma by Diana

20) Empress Wu Giant Hosta by Junan Heath



