Back to Reality by bluemoon
Photo 423

Back to Reality

Winter has reared it's not-so-ugly head again.
The bright side is I had the place to myself!
9th March 2023 9th Mar 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off.
Photo Details

Ellen E
It's definitely pretty. But brrrrrrrr! I like warmth myself.
March 10th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
@ellene Me too! This sucks! :)
March 10th, 2023  
