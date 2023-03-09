Sign up
Photo 423
Back to Reality
Winter has reared it's not-so-ugly head again.
The bright side is I had the place to myself!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
2
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
647
photos
41
followers
38
following
Tags
snow
,
nikon
,
winter
,
iowa
,
march
,
george wyth state park
,
z9
Ellen E
It's definitely pretty. But brrrrrrrr! I like warmth myself.
March 10th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
@ellene
Me too! This sucks! :)
March 10th, 2023
