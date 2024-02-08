Sign up
Previous
Photo 740
Muskrat Salad
He kept diving under water and bringing up whatever this vegetation is and happily munched away!!
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
4
3
Paula Fontanini
@bluemoon
nature
wildlife
rodent
lake
muskrat
KV
Makes me think of the much larger groundhogs we see around here.
February 9th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
oh this is stunning!
February 9th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
@kvphoto
At first glance I always think they're beavers until I see their long rat-like tails! :)
February 9th, 2024
Diana
A wonderful close of this cutie, such fabulous details right down to his salad ;-)
February 9th, 2024
