Muskrat Salad by bluemoon
Photo 740

Muskrat Salad

He kept diving under water and bringing up whatever this vegetation is and happily munched away!!
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
KV ace
Makes me think of the much larger groundhogs we see around here.
February 9th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh this is stunning!
February 9th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
@kvphoto At first glance I always think they're beavers until I see their long rat-like tails! :)
February 9th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful close of this cutie, such fabulous details right down to his salad ;-)
February 9th, 2024  
