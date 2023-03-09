Sign up
Previous
Next
166 / 365
It's Back!
I was just sure Spring was here...snow was gone, had a day or two in the 50's. Silly me! Back to reality!
9th March 2023
9th Mar 23
1
0
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. My New Year's Resolution is to...
647
photos
41
followers
38
following
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
164
420
421
165
422
58
166
423
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2nd Album
Taken
9th March 2023 3:41pm
Tags
snow
,
nikon
,
winter
,
river
,
landscape
,
geese
,
iowa
,
march
,
z9
Dawn
ace
A lovely scene
March 10th, 2023
