Previous
bleak by bluemoon
221 / 365

bleak

It was a raw, windy, colorless day and to top it off the high temperature was only 40 degrees. We've been so fortunate with weather in the 60's until last week. Reality check...winter IS coming!
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Paula Fontanini

ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
60% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

amyK ace
Looks like November to me!
November 22nd, 2023  
Diana ace
Bleak but beautiful, such a lovely shot of this peaceful setting.
November 22nd, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Bleak but still photogenic. Nice shot.
November 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise