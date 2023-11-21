Sign up
221 / 365
bleak
It was a raw, windy, colorless day and to top it off the high temperature was only 40 degrees. We've been so fortunate with weather in the 60's until last week. Reality check...winter IS coming!
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
Paula Fontanini
ace
@bluemoon
I started 365 back in December of 2010 and have been here on and off but mostly off. I'm back to try & remember...
958
photos
78
followers
65
following
60% complete
Tags
nature
,
cloudy
,
lake
,
bleak
,
george wyth state park
amyK
ace
Looks like November to me!
November 22nd, 2023
Diana
ace
Bleak but beautiful, such a lovely shot of this peaceful setting.
November 22nd, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Bleak but still photogenic. Nice shot.
November 22nd, 2023
