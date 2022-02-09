Kill them with kindness

... is the name of this mural my Boxitrixi. On Fish Island, an old part of East London near Bow once home to all sorts of light industry including Percy Dalton's peanut factory but now mainly blocks and blocks of new flats and bijou hipster hangouts. Check out the jacket. All the streets are named after fish...
Well a rather unexpected day. We were all set for another afternoon at the theatre. And duly got up early to take our Covid tests before breakfast. Did the sticky up nosy thing then we wandered off as we do to put the tea and toast on. I'd taken my toast upstairs to read in bed (I know, shocking!) when Dave came up brandishing his test complete with a faint line against the T.
Mine was fine, and Dave did two more and both were negative. So odd. He had felt a bit coldy on Sunday so what with not being able to replicate another positive result, we took then as his first day of isolation. We’ll keep testing over the next few days and if he's clear (and me) on day 5 and 6 we'll come out of isolation. We'll stay away from people, work from home etc now just in case.
I also discovered that we've been making a bit of an error in taking the tests and ignoring the rather odd instruction to not allow the test to develop after the set period (in this case 15 mins). Apparently only if the Covid line appears within the 15 mins does it count - if it appears after the set period - and this can happen - it's not a positive result. As me and Dave usually take the test and wander off as we did today, there's no knowing when the line appeared.
Cancelled the theatre and my Zumba. Contrary to indications on the website that I wouldn't be able to exchange as it was less than 24 hours to the performance, I got a really speedy response to my message and got new seats for a date in March.
So I went for a long bike ride - outside obvs and not going near anyone. I don't actually have to isolate as am triple vaxxed, but playing it safe. Down Orient Way towards Stratford and the Olympic Park, cutting back onto the towpath north to come home. Lots of interesting street art around Hackney Wick.
Tea and consolatory cake when I got home and have prepared halloumi peppers for supper. Comfort eating.
News from the flat - bath gone and new one arrived, but some repiping needed apparently. Tenant says they are very sound.
9 February 2022
Bow E3