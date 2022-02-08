Previous
Fox and runner by boxplayer
Fox and runner

A jolly fox on Walthamstow marshes.

Felt very anxious this morning what with the bathroom work starting at the flat. Plumber thought he might not in fact be able to start as one of his guys had a problem getting in, but was OK in the end. They've stripped off the tiles and started working out what to do with the pump installation - a lot of tracing down pipes from the cold water tank in the attic.

Worked from home instead of going in, just in case of any issues on the first day. Popped out at lunchtime to send off Rosa's birthday present and decided to do a cycle round the marshes to work off a bit of stress and get some exercise in. Late working as had a few meetings.

Train crossing the marshes

8 February 2022
Leyton E10
Pat Knowles ace
Limpy immortalised!! The same artist as under the tunnel I think! Hope the work goes well….they fix it & it’s a cheaper job than you think!!
February 8th, 2022  
