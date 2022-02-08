Fox and runner

Felt very anxious this morning what with the bathroom work starting at the flat. Plumber thought he might not in fact be able to start as one of his guys had a problem getting in, but was OK in the end. They've stripped off the tiles and started working out what to do with the pump installation - a lot of tracing down pipes from the cold water tank in the attic.
Worked from home instead of going in, just in case of any issues on the first day. Popped out at lunchtime to send off Rosa's birthday present and decided to do a cycle round the marshes to work off a bit of stress and get some exercise in. Late working as had a few meetings.