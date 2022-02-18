Storm in shed land

Plastic caught in the tree on the left. Obviously didn't leave the house. Woke up to find out we now had a red weather warning - cue a certain level of panicking. Lazed in bed for the morning - we had been due to drive up to Nottingham but thought better of it. So could chill with the packing and gathering up our fancy dress for a change.



Wind did pick up significantly as we moved into the middle of the day. Outdoor spaces and London stations were closed. The O2 lost bits of its roof, a live stream of planes staggering into Heathrow became a viral hit and footage from Croydon showed people actually being blown over.



More frighteningly, a pane of glass from a skylight opposite blew out and over the roof, landing on the pavement across the road. Just missed our neighbours P and P by about 10 yards. Dave went out with a broom to join the clean-up operation.



Bathroom news: plastering done, but bath not in yet - should be done

tomorrow. Tenants seem chilled with it all.



3 good things

1. No one was hurt when the pane of glass smashed.

2. We get a chance to eat the veg box purple sprouting broccoli as we're not leaving till tomorrow.

3. The smell of hyacinths.



18 February 2022

Walthamstow E17