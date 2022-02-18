Previous
Storm in shed land by boxplayer
Storm in shed land

Plastic caught in the tree on the left. Obviously didn't leave the house. Woke up to find out we now had a red weather warning - cue a certain level of panicking. Lazed in bed for the morning - we had been due to drive up to Nottingham but thought better of it. So could chill with the packing and gathering up our fancy dress for a change.

Wind did pick up significantly as we moved into the middle of the day. Outdoor spaces and London stations were closed. The O2 lost bits of its roof, a live stream of planes staggering into Heathrow became a viral hit and footage from Croydon showed people actually being blown over.

More frighteningly, a pane of glass from a skylight opposite blew out and over the roof, landing on the pavement across the road. Just missed our neighbours P and P by about 10 yards. Dave went out with a broom to join the clean-up operation.

Bathroom news: plastering done, but bath not in yet - should be done
tomorrow. Tenants seem chilled with it all.

3 good things
1. No one was hurt when the pane of glass smashed.
2. We get a chance to eat the veg box purple sprouting broccoli as we're not leaving till tomorrow.
3. The smell of hyacinths.

18 February 2022
Walthamstow E17
Latest from all albums

