A large glass of wine type of day

Really needed this large glass after today.



Woke up at 4.30 this morning, the rather oddly named full worm moon blazing through the bathroom window, and couldn't get back to sleep, so overtired most of the day. Another bright sunny day, but saw nothing of it other than from the bedroom window. Really busy again: helping Ros with the new guidance going out at lunchtime, sorting out the translations, and arranging a handover for Alex, this week's on-call person.



Lots of stressful irritations - people querying the name of the scheme after Ros had published it, Alex going AWOL just as his on-call shift was starting, and our unit leader emailing asking us to commit staff to a 4-week caseworking stint and not appearing to appreciate how stretched we are already.



Managed to escape gone 6, another long day, and Dave and I decided to try the pizzeria round the corner hoping it was stil in business for dining in. It was, and I had my consolatory glass of wine with a massive tuna and onion pizza that I wolfed down.



3 good things

1. Getting most things over the line today at work - hoping on-call person is left alone apart from the expected data updates.

2. Pizzeria was pleasantly buzzy, with several tables occupied - glad to see them doing ok.

3. Wine!



18 March 2022

Walthamstow E17