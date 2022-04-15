Lee reflections

Cycling on the Tottenham towpath in the lovely warm spring sunshine.
Breakfast outside before a nice cycle amble through Tottenham marshes, along the towpath and onto a street art hotspot just off Tottenham High Road. Picked up asparagus, prawns and seafood at the small market there and cycled back via the Tesco Express at Tottenham Hale for milk and hot cross buns.
Seafood, asparagus and leftover lentils lunch back out in the garden, parasol up against the heat. Sister and co decided to eat near my mum's so didn't come back till later, armed with baklava.
3 good things
1. The spring warmth - felt like a sunflower in the garden, closing my eyes and turning my head towards the sun.
2. Bird life emerging - great tits were flying in and out of the shrubs presumably after aphids.
3. First episode of Derry Girls series 3.