Iris by boxplayer
Iris

A bunch of these lovely ones have all come up in the garden.

Difficult busy day at work. Ros off for the week so Alex and I are trying to get things sorted for launch on Wednesday. And I have to go to a waste-of-time awayday tomorrow. No time for Zumba or a lunchtime cycle. Even so was working till gone 6.30 trying to get clearance and more odd stuff kept landing in the inbox.

Being on call, I also had to log back in to deal with other unrelated stuff needing publishing this evening. Gone quiet for the moment and we managed to eat supper undisturbed. But still slightly anxious about how Alex will manage tomorrow. Don't want him stressing.

3 good things
1. Swifts flying low and close to the house - they must be ours.
2. New neighbours brought us red wine to compensate for kitchen building work.
3. F has got really good marks in the first lot of results he's got through.

9 May 2022
Walthamstow E17
