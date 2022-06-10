Previous
Sunny morning breakfast by boxplayer
161 / 365

Sunny morning breakfast

Lovely sunshine and light this morning so I sat out with my toast and book and some of the veg box strawberries. More work done preparing for the new starter next week and lunch outside also. Hard to drag myself back indoors, weather so pleasant. Zumba after work.

Thanks for all the lovely comments on the pelicans - they have been a fixture in St James's Park since 1664 (not the same ones obviously...).

3 good things
1. Working from home meant a long luxurious breakfast outside.
2. Foxykins sunbathing in the garden too.
3. Reaching the peak of our long days - saw a few swifts circling and maybe one flying into the eaves.

10 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

Photo Details

