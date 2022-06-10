Previous
Morning moment
Photo 1512

Morning moment

30 Days Wild 2022 Day 10

Today's calendar tip was to meditate in nature. I'm not really one for meditation as such, but this morning was so lovely, I did sit out with my breakfast before work. A moment of uncharacteristic quiet when no planes or traffic could be heard was rather odd and again I felt that odd melancholy that I'd experienced a week or so ago. Feeling the ghosts of others who've sat in this sunny corner of the garden before me. Not quite meditation more like brooding but that's me all over.

Foxykins was around but no sign of Limpy. She can disappear, like all of them, for weeks if not months at a time. If we don't see her again, we'll never know for sure if she was the dead fox we saw on Wednesday.

Sunny morning breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/365-2022/2022-06-10
Easter egg https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-10

10 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
10th June 2022 10th Jun 22

