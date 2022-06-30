Rainbow in the puddle

A heavy downpour just as I was ready to cycle to this evening's excellent concert with the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians. Waited until it had almost stopped and was rewarded with the loveliest of rainbows and some glistening sunshine.
Worked from home today to keep an eye on the invalid. Thanks for all your good wishes - he's not doing too badly. Though as someone else whose just come down with it said 'its a nasty little thing' - he's felt a bit spaced out, not a great appetite (left some of his lunch and didn't have supper again) and slightly queasy this evening.
Another busy day trying to close off goals for my team then had to clear another backlog of emails.
3 good things
1. Looks like we'll all be getting a bonus at work for all the extra hours and stress.
2. Beautiful music from members of a displaced community.
3. Sunshine after rain.