Previous
Next
Rainbow in the puddle by boxplayer
181 / 365

Rainbow in the puddle

A heavy downpour just as I was ready to cycle to this evening's excellent concert with the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians. Waited until it had almost stopped and was rewarded with the loveliest of rainbows and some glistening sunshine.

Worked from home today to keep an eye on the invalid. Thanks for all your good wishes - he's not doing too badly. Though as someone else whose just come down with it said 'its a nasty little thing' - he's felt a bit spaced out, not a great appetite (left some of his lunch and didn't have supper again) and slightly queasy this evening.

Another busy day trying to close off goals for my team then had to clear another backlog of emails.

3 good things
1. Looks like we'll all be getting a bonus at work for all the extra hours and stress.
2. Beautiful music from members of a displaced community.
3. Sunshine after rain.

Orchestra of Syrian Musicians https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-06-30
Lunch in the garden with Foxykins https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-06-30

30 June 2022
Walthamstow E17
30th June 2022 30th Jun 22

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 13th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 12 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Howcroft
I love this , urban, colourful , magical even. Proof that urban streets are beautiful
July 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise