Swifts and us

All about those intriguing, mysterious birds that migrate to and from Africa, spending barely 3 months here to breed. Once they fledge, they never again touch the ground - unless they set up a nest to breed - sleeping, eating and mating on the wing. So little is known about these most amazing birds even now. One thing we do know is that they are not related to swallows or martins. They are actually related to hummingbirds and nightjars - how cool is that?



We are so lucky to have a nest hole in our eaves just above where I work that hosts breeding swifts every year and has done since before we moved here. I hear them shuffling in the nest as the chicks grow and start doing press ups with their wings to strengthen them.



The cooler front has moved in thank goodness, I never thought I'd think 27 degrees was balmy. We took mum home after a halloumi fry-up in the garden.



Afternoon of reading in the garden and cooking an interesting mac and ratatouille - macaroni with summer veg, before cycling to Zumba.



3 good things

1. Was warm in mum's flat, but opening the windows should sort that.

2. NHS dental care if you can get it - while waiting for my checkup, I could hear reception turning away people as they're not taking on new patients. All good in my mouth, nothing needed.

3. Being able to sit in the garden again after the last couple of torrid days.



20 July 2022

Walthamstow E17