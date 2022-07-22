Previous
Scrappy clematis with visitor by boxplayer
203 / 365

Scrappy clematis with visitor

First bloom. Haven't yet found a permanent home for the clematises my sister gave us. Probably been a bit stressed with the terrible heat, though we have been watering them.

After working from home, we went to the cinema for the first time in ages - yes, to see that classic, Minions: the Rise of Gru. Super-excellent. After, poppadoms, onion bhajis and salmon tikka at the tandoori.

3 good things
1. Love the smell of the cinema, so evocative (popcorn basically).
2. Cool weather remains and no torrential rainstorms our way.
3. So cool in fact, I decided to have an indoors lunch and pick up where I left off months ago with The Looming Tower - the drama about the lead-up to 9/11 and the feuding between the FBI and the CIA.

22 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

Photo Details

