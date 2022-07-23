Hibiscus prosecco

Specially for @Weezilou. We might not be able to get hibiscus stamens in our local Sainsbury's, but we can get hibiscus flowers in syrup from Lakeland. You put them in your bubbly as a bit of a novelty. My sister browses through the Sainsbury's magazine as we have tipples and nibbles.
A Pilates session at lunchtime with take-no-prisoners Siana - I'm sure she was standing on her head at one point. Did what I could. Cycled back by way of the village to pick up cheeses. Rather entertainingly, the Sainsbury's delivery had given us the usual odd substitution, but also refused to deliver any of the cheeses I'd requested with no substitutes available. Turns out they'd had a refrigerator breakdown.
My sister and B arrived about 3.30 for an afternoon of aforesaid tipples and nibbles, a few badly played tunes, and a buffet supper full of stuff I love to overeat: Turkish sesame bread, herring, cheese and dips. A few swifts circled and screamed way above as the day passed.
3 good things
1. Lovely warm sunny day with the odd attractive cloud.
2. Guardian quiz on a Saturday morning eating breakfast in the garden - to test your knowledge. We always do terribly but have fun coming up with guesses - you have to come up with a guess.
3. Sister and B back in Bristol for a while now she's finished her course.