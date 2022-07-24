Previous
Sunday lunch by boxplayer
Sunday lunch

In a rather hot garden. Seemed like a rather inappropriate lunch for the weather but was a good chance to cook our glut of potatoes. With carrots, a random kohlrabi and salmon fillets.

Cycled to the farmers' market to top up on sesame bread, tomatoes and fruit. T and B went off early in search of a swim at Highgate ponds but when they returned with mum, they said the queues, other than for the men's pond, were too long.

An afternoon of general drinking, eating and chatting with the odd moody moment from me - fantasising about perfect wild swimming places. Pimm's, aperol spritzes, caprese, salmon. Got mum an Uber later.

3 good things
1. The ubiquity of cinnamon buns - brought back from the farmers'market along with cardamom and blueberry buns for a late brunch.
2. Also from the market, flavoursome large tomatoes for a caprese salad.
3. Foxykins visited - mum always likes to see him. Before he arrived, my sister threw her fish skin out in expectation of him arriving - it was immediately completely covered in greenbottles. Foxykins did wrest it from them eventually.

24 July 2022
Walthamstow E17
24th July 2022

Boxplayer

Pat Knowles ace
Oh lucky you, loving your sun! It’s not good at all up here & we are desperate for a dry day tomorrow with no wind! Not looking promising at all! Happy Sunday lunch! Only you on the wine? 🤣🤣
July 24th, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@happypat ah that was my leftover aperol spritz - Dave's on the wine, but most were up for just water by now, it was so hot. Hope you get some nice weather, we've been quite lucky since the mad heatwave went.
July 24th, 2022  
Bill Davidson
A joyous gathering......
July 24th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
That looks very civilised.
July 24th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Sounds like a perfect day!
July 24th, 2022  
