Fiddle in the session

Had wondered whether to go, being on call and all that - and also having had a restless night. Still generally too warm at night. But went for it - gathering up all I needed work-wise in case I was called.
Ended up being very pleasant. Quietish with people away at festivals or other summer stuff - but MW was there and also SM who I haven't seen in a while and TT.
3 good things:
1. Quite warm in the sunshine, but it's all so clement and pleasant after the extreme heat and deluges - and seems set to stay that way for a bit.
2. Foxykins turned up this morning having been away for a couple of days.
3. Have been enjoying Picard - last two episodes tonight with yesterday's leftover rice with bits.