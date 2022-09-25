I thought these tunnels at Kensal Green looked particularly round and tunnelly. On our way to E's.
Another lovely sunnyish day in the main - breakfast outside with the spiders. Trekked across town for an afternoon of music making with E. Normally a very easy journey but in true Sunday style, the overground to Kensal Rise was out so was just a little more convoluted than normal. Dave kindly carried one of my accordions in addition to his guitar.
E did a yummy mushroom risotto with tomato and aubergine salad for lunch before we tried our hand at murdering as many tunes as we could think of that we all knew. Stopped for the cake we'd brought and an infusion of lemon verbena from the garden.
W and F returned about 5 and I managed to make F cry when I joked that he wouldn't be able to have any of the cake. Lesson learned - never joke about something as important as cake with a toddler.
Straightforward train home for a quiet evening in.
3 good things
1. Playing with others - nothing beats it.
2. A very nice cheese that E had bought - some kind of mellow blue.
3. New series of Ghosts has started - Sunday evening sorted.