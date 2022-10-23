Sunday morning fry-up

The culmination of a weekend of eating far too much. Anna with help from Dave rustled up breakfast.



A hilarious game of Telestrations after - everyone's choices reflecting the current turmoil even the one I started with (Jehovah's Witnesses) ended up as something to do with Boris Johnson.



The H boys left not long after to struggle down the M1 again littered with accidents. We nipped into Sainsbury's to pick up basics and came back to watch Anna's DVD documentary of the making of Kerr Simpson Cutting's Murmurs.



Our journey home was relatively hellish - almost identical to Friday's journey up - heavy slowish traffic and torrential rain but with added darkness and scary lightning whitening the whole sky at regular intervals. Rain had eased by the time we hit home and negotiated the impressive puddles on the A406.



3 good things

1. Everyone got home safely and in one piece after very treacherous driving conditions.

2. No leaks at home after today's thunderous downpours.

3. Boris Johnson has declared he won't be standing for leader. Though of course the relief is then tempered by the reality that there's not much to say for any other candidates - ideology-wise, they're all cut from the same cloth.



23 October 2022

Beeston, Nottingham