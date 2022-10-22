Previous
Zabou in Beeston by boxplayer
295 / 365

Zabou in Beeston

A yomp around Beeston ended near this series of murals by Zabou showing local worthies Paul Smith, Richard Beckinsale and Edwin Starr.

Lie in after a late night, waking to a glorious morning. So after toast and muesli, did a good yomp around Beeston - through the pretty residential streets with autumnal trees, down to the Attenborough nature reserve and onto the canal - circling back towards the high street to meet Dave at the Oxfam bookshop and finding some nice murals. Knee starting to grumble towards the end after the brisk walking.

A mooch in the charity shops before picking up rolls and stuff for supper and returning home for Anna's garlicky pea soup. The H boys arrived having been delayed by another bad M1 to join in the soup eating. Anna left not long after with Frances to do the preps for the band meal - slightly anxious about getting all the different ready meals done in one oven.

We stayed behind tidying up and I started to make the rolls - but things went pear shaped when too many of us were in Anna's small kitchen and G managed to knock a glass out of R's hand. Mild chaos ensued for the next 15 mins.

A quick turnaround and we drove to Oxton for the dance with Blowzabella. A session first, meeting Anna's yarn accordion friend - a small select gathering. Dance was lovely if not as busy as it should have been for a self-promoted gig. Lots of new stuff, and Frances and Anna did an interval spot. R and G danced together a lot and amused everyone with their youthful energy and enthusiasm. I gnashed my teeth in envy as my knee grumbled even more irascibly.

All good things
All of it, apart from geriatric knees.

Interval spot https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-22
Blowzabella https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-10-23

22 October 2022
Beeston, Nottingham
22nd October 2022 22nd Oct 22

Boxplayer

william wooderson
What terrific artworks! You could spot them from a mile off.
October 23rd, 2022  
