Zabou in Beeston

A yomp around Beeston ended near this series of murals by Zabou showing local worthies Paul Smith, Richard Beckinsale and Edwin Starr.Lie in after a late night, waking to a glorious morning. So after toast and muesli, did a good yomp around Beeston - through the pretty residential streets with autumnal trees, down to the Attenborough nature reserve and onto the canal - circling back towards the high street to meet Dave at the Oxfam bookshop and finding some nice murals. Knee starting to grumble towards the end after the brisk walking.A mooch in the charity shops before picking up rolls and stuff for supper and returning home for Anna's garlicky pea soup. The H boys arrived having been delayed by another bad M1 to join in the soup eating. Anna left not long after with Frances to do the preps for the band meal - slightly anxious about getting all the different ready meals done in one oven.We stayed behind tidying up and I started to make the rolls - but things went pear shaped when too many of us were in Anna's small kitchen and G managed to knock a glass out of R's hand. Mild chaos ensued for the next 15 mins.A quick turnaround and we drove to Oxton for the dance with Blowzabella. A session first, meeting Anna's yarn accordion friend - a small select gathering. Dance was lovely if not as busy as it should have been for a self-promoted gig. Lots of new stuff, and Frances and Anna did an interval spot. R and G danced together a lot and amused everyone with their youthful energy and enthusiasm. I gnashed my teeth in envy as my knee grumbled even more irascibly.All good thingsAll of it, apart from geriatric knees.Interval spot https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-22 Blowzabella https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2022-10-23 22 October 2022Beeston, Nottingham