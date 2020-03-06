From Detroit to Beeston

This is an Edwin Starr mural



War, huh, yeah

What is it good for

Absolutely nothing

War, huh, yeah

What is it good for

Absolutely nothing

Say it again, why'all

War, huh, good god

What is it good for

Absolutely nothing, listen to me



Edwin's mural is next to the Richard Beckinsale and Paul Smith murals on Station Road Beeston, Nottingham



Edwin lived in Chilwell in his later years, which is just down the road from his impressive mural.



The mural is in colour, but I decided to convert it to Black and White, because when Edwin was making a name for himself in the music industry photography and television was mostly in black and white. I would guess that life in America was unfortunately split by Black and White too.



Technically my 50mm lens presented problems again as I couldn't shoot the image without getting the tree in the top left hand corner out of the frame, but maybe it acts as a natural vignette.



I think it works well in mono, I hope you do too.



Ohhh and I've been from Detroit to Arnold (my bit of Nottingham) , as I visited Detroit and the Ford Motor Company while working for Jaguar Land Rover back in 2009 ! Too much information Phil !

