Prosecco time

A half day of working at home having seen Dave off with a car loaded for a weekend away. Finished at 2 and got the train to the station near him to meet him after work.
Drive north on the M1 kept moving but was very slow and busy and for most of the time, perilously wet with the rain sheeting down. Visibility down to nothing at times. Stopped at a services with Waitrose to pick up nibbles contributions but it was astonishing crappy for a Waitrose.
Relaxed at Anna's over prosecco, quail's eggs, olives and hummus - eating far too much. Followed by mushroom risotto. Lots of chat - Anna's mum isn't doing great with her Alzheimer's.
3 good things
1. I'm still alive having eaten the last of the sweet potato ginger soup from last weekend - it smelt and tasted fine, we have a cold fridge!
2. Sophie not able to join us, so we could eat mushrooms which she hates!
3. An evening with a friend and a weekend to come with more - precious.