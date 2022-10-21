Previous
Sheeting rain by boxplayer
Sheeting rain

Going north on the M1.

21 October 2022
Somewhere north of Watford
Boxplayer

Kitty Hawke ace
Goodness that looks bad....stay safe :)
October 23rd, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@cutekitty thanks! Home now - that was the M1 north on Friday evening and it was exactly the same south this torrentially rainy evening but with added darkness and lightning tearing up the sky!
October 23rd, 2022  
Kitty Hawke ace
@boxplayer Goodness.....it has been wet and windy here in Cornwall too........not been out far, only to ADSA then came scurrying in as it started to rain ...........:(
October 23rd, 2022  
