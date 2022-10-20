Previous
The only news today by boxplayer
293 / 365

The only news today

Liz Truss resigns. On the tube home. And in bizarre YouTube scenes, an iceberg lettuce was crowned the victor in the Daily Star's competition to see which wet lettuce would last the longest https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Sm-RE95lKJ0. And Boris is going to throw his hat into the ring again - what a scumbag.

Very damp start to the day and some very heavy rain throughout until brightening very much later. Work enlivened by the lunchtime resignation shenanigans and a visit from a minister.

Met Dave in the evening (he just scraped through the door with one minute to spare) for a performance of The Sorrow Songs: Folk Songs of Black British Experience by Angeline Morrison and her band. She's a singer, songwriter and academic who has researched the hidden lives of black people from the British Isles, and turned them into songs in a folk style - restorying she refers to it. A fascinating and indeed at times sorrowful evening listening to these often heartbreaking stories in musical form. Maddie Morris did a great half hour support also.

3 good things
1. The smell of rain emerging into Green Park this morning.
2. Lunchtime haircut - I'm now short again and no longer look like Angela Lansbury, not a look I aspire to.
3. Met Sandy at the gig - not seen her for a while.

Angeline Morrison's Sorrowful Songs Band https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2022-10-20

20 October 2022
Pimlico SW1
20th October 2022 20th Oct 22

Kathy A ace
Goodness me, was that the shortest time as prime minister ever?
October 21st, 2022  
Boxplayer ace
@kjarn it might well have been!
October 21st, 2022  
Babs ace
She didn't last long did she.
October 21st, 2022  
